Award-winning comedian’s show at St Nicholas Chapel in King’s Lynn

An evening with a difference is promised at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn – and it’s something to tickle your funny bone.

On Wednesday, October 19, Tim FitzHigham, a regular on BBC Radio 4, will bring his own unique brand of comedy to the town as Will Kempe, Shakespeare’s stand-up.

Tim is a multi-award winning comedian and is Perrier Best Newcomer nominated. He has written a book, been in a film with Anthony Hopkins and undertaken many awe-inspiring, death defying, artistically questionable, feats of endurance and largely pointless quests – mainly because he doesn’t get out much!

Sir Ranulph Fiennes described him: “A very, very brave man…keeping the art of British eccentricity well and truly alive.”

At Tim’s show you will hear about his latest madcap adventure in comedy. In 1600 the greatest comedian in the world and the greatest playwright in history had a big fight.

What happened next is the stuff of legend...

Will Kempe the comedian and William Shakespeare the writer fell out over Kemp’s ideas for a comedy part in Hamlet.

To show Shakespeare the true nature of comedy, Kempe walked out of his office in the Globe and Morris danced from London to Norwich in nine days!

In this year commemorating the 400th anniversary of the death of Shakespeare, you can join multi award-winning comedian Tim FitzHigham for fun and mayhem; the show starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 concessions, available online from www.visitchurches.org.uk/stnickskingslynn