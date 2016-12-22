Bands unite for charity gig at Downham Market

On the twelfth day of Christmas ... Ok so it wasn’t the twelfth day, but there were twelve bands playing, and what a day it was.

As featured in the Lynn News on Friday last week, the local music community came together at Downham Market Club for a charity event for Cancer Research.

Honestly, it was an emotional day for a great many people, none more so than Joe Greenacre from Mammal Not Fish, who earlier this year was diagnosed with a brain tumour. It never ceases to amaze just how much the local music community look out for each other, and it’s times like this when that’s most evident.

The club received numerous donations of raffle prizes from local businesses, and there was also a beautiful cake hand crafted by local baker Gemma Joliffe, which was auctioned off during the evening.

The staff at the club also helped out with a tombola and a “Play Your Cards Right” style game, and although it was quite a serious event, there was a sense of fun throughout the entire day.

Mammal Not Fish were interrupted during their set to be presented with a calendar, signed by all of the bands in attendance, and they also had a guest vocalist join them for one of their songs.

They’re a great bunch of lads, and one of my favourite discoveries of 2016.

All in all it was a resounding success, and I’d personally like to wish Joe the best of luck for the future. He really is one of the nicest guys you’re ever likely to meet.