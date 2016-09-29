Bar Red celebrate 10th anniversary in King’s Lynn

Bar Red in King’s Lynn celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday and, along with covers band Whole Lotta Hair, who were also celebrating 10 years together, hosted a party for anyone and everyone, as Jon Seymour reports:

It was a chance for staff and customers let their hair down – along with Whole Lotta Hair.

Party fun at Lynn's Bar Red

There was a fancy dress theme, but despite the large crowd, the fancy dress costumes were few and far between.

There were several people who made the effort though, especially the staff, but everyone who went along certainly had a good time.

Whole Lotta Hair are a great party band, blasting out rock covers that everyone can sing along to, and that’s exactly what happened.

For most of the night the place was packed to the rafters, and the drinks were flowing freely.

Whole Lotta Hair were also celebrating 10 years together

It was a laid back affair and the atmosphere was buzzing, and it was obvious that everyone was out to enjoy themselves.

All in all it was a great night, and with Clare (Biggs)and Elise (Rout) having no intentions of going anywhere soon, there will be many more great nights to come.

Bar Red has been one of the best supporters of the local live music scene, and it’s an important part of the King’s Lynn community, and after this length of time it’s become something of an institution. We wish them every success for years to come.