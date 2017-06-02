Battle of the Bands heads to a climax in King’s Lynn

So this is it. It all started back in January at Watlington Sports & Social Club with Skyfight, Half Price Drinks, Tantris & Smoking With Indians. Five months, ten heats, a radio vote, two semi’s and over 40 bands later – and we’re down to our final five!

This Sunday at the Duke’s Head Hotel, without doubt the strongest set of acts we’ve ever had in a final will compete to become Twisted Melon Battle Of The Bands Winner 2017.

Hot Raisin

The winner will then support Busted at Festival Too while the runner-up will support KT Tunstall.

As well as this the winner will perform HiFields Festival in Newmarket, Ely’s Party At The Range, Alive Leisure Lynnsport’s 25th Anniversary event and receive prizes including a consultation package from Stampede Press.

Flint Moore, Hot Raisin, Mammal Not Fish, Sam Coe & The Longshadows and The Wise Naive will all perform 30-minute sets to the music industry judging panel. The event starts at 4pm and all ages are welcome. Tickets are available from www.twistedmelon.bigcartel.com and are only £5.

The finalists:

Mammal Not Fish

FLINT MOORE

Representing Downham Market Club, Flint Moore are a band from Downham Market, and are a mixture of alt-rock, grunge and folk.

Flint Moore originally started as a solo project by Francis. However, it didn’t truly get going until Noah (drummer) asked if he could play alongside him. After a few awkward practices together, it was decided that Flint Moore should be a full band. With months of searching, Lawrence (lead guitarist), Ryan (pianist) and Maddy (bassist) joined in the fray.

It’s been three years since then, and Flint Moore have been going from strength to strength. From being featured on multiple radio stations (including BBC Introducing, Cambridge 105, Future Radio) to playing all over the country, their songs have stayed energetic, melodic and meaningful. Thanks to their philosophy of “play with, not at”, their live performances are so explosive and open you can’t help but feel swept up in the moment. They push for the best sound, and with the help of others, they strive to make Norfolk known for its rock sound all over the world.

Sam Coe & The Longshadows

HOT RAISIN

Representing the Downham Market Club, Hot Raisin are a five-piece Americana/Indie band from Norwich. The band captures the golden skylines, love and heart break of Americana and mixes it with the punch of indie rock.

Originally a popular acoustic duo, at the end of 2015 the girls (Tory and Mary) ended up roping in friends (Luke, Tom and Daryl) to form a band version of the act. Hot Raisin have done their time in bars, festivals, venues and pubs in the darkest parts of East Anglia. They’re now working on branching out and pushing the band to the next level.

Hot Raisin have just recorded a four-track EP due for release in mid May.

The Wise Naive

THE WISE NAIVE

Representing the Wildfowler, Gayton Road, The Wise Naïve are a nine-piece funk band from Cambridgeshire and London. They have played at venues such as the Met Lounge, The Brewery Tap & The Voo Doo Lounge. The band have also played at The O2 Academy2- Islington and headlined at 93 Feet East on Brick Lane. The Wise Naïve recently performed at Fawkes in the Walks and at the King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch-on. If you’re a fan of soulful guitars, a driving bass, funky drums, bongo beats, melodic horns, and a powerful female vocalist with moves like Jagger... you will have guaranteed fun with The Wise Naïve.

MAMMAL NOT FISH

Representing Watlington Sports & Social Club, Mammal Not Fish won Heat Four. The band are Davey Whales - lead vocals/guitar, Benji Parker - bass/vocals, Joe Greenacre - drums and James ‘Peach’ Maas - lead guitar.

The boys return to Battle Of The Bands after reaching the final in last year’s competition.

Blending indie rock with undertones of funk and reggae, Mammal Not Fish is a fresh new four-piece band born from Norwich.

Although having been friends for some time, the boys of M’n’F only joined forces late 2015 and have been playing and working tirelessly non-stop since. Their individual styles blend together and complement each other beautifully to create a unique, crisp and original sound. With funky riffs, driving bass lines, catchy lyrics and rhythms you can’t help dancing to, this is one band you are going to want to see live. These guys love to perform and their passion and love of music is unparalleled.

SAM COE & THE LONGSHADOWS

Representing The William Burt, West Winch, Sam Coe & The Long Shadows won Heat Nine. They are a UK Country/Pop band from Norwich. Playing modern country, with just the right amount of pop, the band have won acclaim from BBC Introducing in Norfolk for their first release “Moving On”, which was noted as the shows track of the week in late 2016. This year Sam, Steve, Giff, Mark and Wayne are heading down to the O2 to play the festival stages at the C2C: Country to Country festival. Having gained a spot out of 700 applicants worldwide, the band are on the bill alongside USA country acts such as Brad Paisley, Reba McIntyre and The Zac Brown Band.

With the popularity of UK country music on the rise with the likes of The Shires and Ward Thomas having huge success, Sam Coe & The Long Shadows are perfectly placed to enjoy the resurgence of country music happening at the moment.

In March 2017, the band released their first EP “Santa Fe” which is filled with honest songs, great musicianship and the kind of stories that makes country music what it is.