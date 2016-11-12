Book in for a Christmas themed writing day

Lynn-based writing tutor Sue Burge often runs one-off courses in different venues and on Monday, November 28, there’s a chance to do some Christmas themed writing at a special day school being held at the Babylon Gallery in Ely. The exercises are aimed at all levels of experience and the day costs £30.
Sue said: “Ely is only 30 minutes from Lynn by train and the gallery is a lovely, tranquil place to write.
“It’s right by the river and there’ll be tea, coffee and mince pies all day, plus Christmas music to get participants in the mood. There’ll even be a chance to create a poetic decoration!
“Whether you are a member of the Bah! Humbug! brigade or wide-eyed as a child at the thought of Christmas, as long as you enjoy writing poetry and short fiction then this day is for you.”
Contact Sue on skburge@outlook.com to book your place or phone 01553 692798; more information can also be found by visiting www.sueburge.uk