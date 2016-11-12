Book in for a Christmas themed writing day

Lynn-based writing tutor Sue Burge often runs one-off courses in different venues and on Monday, November 28, there’s a chance to do some Christmas themed writing at a special day school being held at the Babylon Gallery in Ely. The exercises are aimed at all levels of experience and the day costs £30.

Sue said: “Ely is only 30 minutes from Lynn by train and the gallery is a lovely, tranquil place to write.

Latest what's on news from the Lynn News, lynnnews.co.uk, @lynnnewscitizen on Twitter

“It’s right by the river and there’ll be tea, coffee and mince pies all day, plus Christmas music to get participants in the mood. There’ll even be a chance to create a poetic decoration!

“Whether you are a member of the Bah! Humbug! brigade or wide-eyed as a child at the thought of Christmas, as long as you enjoy writing poetry and short fiction then this day is for you.”

Contact Sue on skburge@outlook.com to book your place or phone 01553 692798; more information can also be found by visiting www.sueburge.uk