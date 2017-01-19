Book in for your free talks at True’s Yard Museum

A variety of local history subjects will be covered in the next series of True’s Talks which starts in early February at the Lynn fisherfolk museum.

Every Tuesday at 1pm, from February 2 through to March 23, the museum will be holding the 13th series of the immensely popular True’s Talks. Admission is free, but with ticket only as numbers are limited, so booking is essential.

The talks cover a variety of local history subjects from Poverty and The Workhouse in King’s Lynn 1730-1770, to Benjamin Massey of Lynn & The Quakers’ Network 1800-50 and the fascinating The Fight for Lynn’s Historic Buildings since 1885 by former head of The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, Philip Venning OBE.

Guest speakers will also be exploring the history of Thetford and Tilney All Saints, as well as shipping magnet Richard Young of Wisbech. These talks are a must for anyone interested in local history.

The talks programme is part of a series of events connected with the museum’s Pat Midgley Research Centre, which received Heritage Lottery Funding in 2015. Facilities for local and family history research include a reference library, archive rooms, a reading room and the town’s only sound archive.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is a heritage site and town museum which tells the fascinating story of Lynn’s fishing community, of the men, women and families of the Old North End. Opened in 1991 due to the tireless efforts of Pat Midgley and the Northenders, it celebrated its Silver Jubilee in 2016.

For more details and the complete list of talks contact the museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk. Alternatively you can visit the museum’s website or follow it on Facebook and Twitter.

The fourth Pat Midgley Memorial Lecture at Lynn Town Hall will be on Thursday, March 30, at 7pm, with Dr Paul Richards, Tim Clayton and Ken Hill talking about The Baden Powell boat; tickets are £5.