Bowie fans set for Live on Mars treat at King’s Lynn

A bold new stage production celebrating iconic pop hero David Bowie; his music, artistry, style and showmanship comes to Lynn’s Corn Exchange tomorrow at 8pm.

Influenced by Bowie’s legendary concert performances, Live On Mars fuses sound and vision to portray the essence of Bowie, his alter egos and creative muses, with elements of mime, dance, and stunning big screen visuals and animation.

Following a well received UK spring tour, it features the electrifying vocals and uncanny likeness of singer and lifelong Bowie fan Alex Thomas, with a hand picked world-class band.

It covers the Bowie back-catalogue from Space Oddity to Let’s Dance and everything in between. Live On Mars is sure to become the definitive show that all generations of Bowie fans have been waiting for.

Set list includes: The Jean Genie, Space Oddity, Life on Mars, Ziggy Stardust, Heroes, Ashes to Ashes, All The Young Dudes, Let’s Dance, The Man Who Sold The World, Changes, China Girl, Fashion, Moonage Daydream, Fame, Starman, Rebel Rebel, Sound & Vision, Modern Love, and Young Americans.

Live On Mars is on Saturday, November 4 at King’s Lynn Alive Corn Exchange.

Tickets and information from calling 01553 764864 or the website https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/

Here are some live video samples from the previous tour dates.

Let’s Dance:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsJJ6SDlNEE

The Jean Genie:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1y4PEtsHvo