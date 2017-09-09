Bowie tribute on way to King’s Lynn

A bold new stage production celebrating iconic pop hero David Bowie – his music, artistry, style and showmanship – comes to the Alive Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, November 4.

Influenced by Bowie’s legendary concert performances, Live on Mars fuses sound and vision to portray the essence of Bowie, his alter egos and creative muses, with elements of mime, dance, and stunning big screen visuals and animation.

Featuring the electrifying vocals and uncanny likeness of singer and lifelong Bowie fan Alex Thomas, with a hand picked world-class band, and covering the Bowie back-catalogue from Space Oddity to Let’s Dance and everything in between, Live on Mars is sure to become the definitive show that all generations of Bowie fans have been waiting for.

So express your inner space oddities in make-up and costume, and join us to become part of the Live on Mars experience! Set list includes The Jean Genie, Space Oddity, Life on Mars, Ziggy Stardust, Heroes, Ashes to Ashes, All The Young Dudes, Let’s Dance, The Man Who Sold The World, Changes, China Girl, Fashion, Moonage Daydream, Fame, Starman, Rebel Rebel, Sound & Vision, Modern Love, Young Americans.

Tickets are now on sale from Ticketmaster: call 0844 844 0444 or log on to www.ticketmaster.co.uk

l The future Thin White Duke himself played at Lynn.

Bowie appeared at the town’s Maid’s Head in Tuesday Market Place on November 27, 1966, as David Bowie and The Buzz. In fact, it was the final gig for the four-piece.

The entire band was paid a total of £20 for the gig!