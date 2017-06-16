Brancaster Staithe to enjoy musical ale fun

The Jolly Sailors at Brancaster Staithe is getting ready for its eighth Ale & Music Festival.

The Jolly team has been busy erecting the garden marquee, setting up the music staging and real ale bar in readiness for this weekend’s event.

With 30 local real ales and seven ciders on tap to quaff – and a host of very talented local musicians and bands – it’ll be a foot stomping affair and all-day barbecue to boot!

The free-to-enter Festival opens at noon today (Friday) and carries on throughout the weekend until 4pm on Sunday.

There will be fundraising activities in aid of Brancaster Primary School on Saturday afternoon and the Festival will also be supporting RNLI Lifeboats.

Jacques Pound Scully, organiser, said: “What’s not to love about our Jolly Festival?

“The team are more than excited about hosting this, our eighth festival, which has been built on the success of previous years.

“You’ll get a great welcome from the Jolly team, who are certainly looking forward to welcoming you all to join in the fun.”

The Good Times kick off the musical entertainment from 7pm-9pm today, followed by The John Noakes Experience from 9.30pm-11.30pm.

Tomorrow Phil Brightman performs from 1pm-3pm, followed by The Droohickies (3.30pm-6.30pm), Buster James (7pm-9pm) and The SweetBeats (9.30pm-11.45pm).

On Sunday Misfit Collective are on from 1pm-3pm.

Breweries featured at the festival are Adnams, Brancaster Brewery, Woodfordes, All Day Brewing Company, Beeston Brewery, Bullards, Fox Brewery, Grain Brewery, Panther Brewery, St Andrew’s Tap House, Shortts Farm Brewery, The Fat Cat Brewing Company, The Norfolk Brewhouse and Wild Craft Brewery.

The ciders come from Whin Hill Cider, All Day Brewery and Shortts Farm Brewery.

For further information contact Pamela Farrell on 07887 603992.