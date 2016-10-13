Brothers to give piano concert for King’s Lynn Music Society

Lynn Music Society is preparing for an evening of music for four hands at one piano in the beautiful setting of Lynn Town Hall.

This meeting of the society is being held next Wednesday, October 19, at 7.30pm when brothers Jonathan and Tom Scott return to KLMS to perform a piano duet.

The programme will feature music by Rossini, Smetana, Dukas, JS Bach and Saint-Saens, including original works for duet as well as their own own virtuosic arrangements and compositions.

Born in Manchester, both studied at Chetham’s School of Music and at the Royal Northern College of Music. Tom read music at the University of Manchester gaining a medal for excellence in his degree and distinction in his Masters degree, making his concerto debut with the Halle, aged 17.

Jonathan continued his studies in the USA and Holland and was awarded the WT Best Gold Medal by the Worshipful Company of Musicians, subsequently receiving the Freedom of the City of London.

He is on the keyboard faculty of the RNCM and is Associate Artist of the Bridgewater Hall where he gives a series of popular lunchtime organ concerts which attract audiences of up to 1,000.

The brothers have recorded several CDs which feature regularly on radio in the UK and abroad.

Their online performance videos have attracted over two million views and their latest Duos for Piano and Organ ll was described as “an intensely musical experience, prodigious technique, perfect ensemble and consummate musicianship”.

Doors open at 7pm at the town hall, visitors always welcome, £10 at the door, free to under 18s, students in full time education and those with affiliation to FRMS.