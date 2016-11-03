Busy schedule for Noise and Chance dance school students

It’s a busy autumn schedule for students from Lynn’s Noise and Chance School of Dance.

Last week one group won praise for their performance in the popular Verdi opera Aida, which was staged at Lynn Corn Exchange by Opera International. And next month the dance school has its own show, R ‘n’ J Ballet Couture, which is being held over three nights at Lynn Arts Centre.

Trina Lee, the principal, says: “This is a show where our children from the age of two upwards dance their way through our own interpretation of Romeo and Juliet. Where classical meets urban, this ballet is sure to wow you. Couture is a feast of dance styles inspired by many different fashion designers across the world, offering a refreshing element to dance this show, which is suitable for the whole family.”

The show opens on Thursday, December 15 and continues on the Friday and Saturday, December 16-17, nightly at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 adults, £11.50 children and concessions, available from the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk