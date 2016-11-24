Candlelight tours, concerts and Santa at Holkham Hall

Holkham Hall will open its doors this Christmas for a variety of festive celebrations including candlelight tours of the hall, seasonal classical music and opera and a visit from the man himself, Father Christmas.

The celebrations begin on Monday, November 30 (running until December 20 on selected days) with spectacular candlelight tours of the hall – a magical opportunity to see the magnificent state rooms adorned with opulent Christmas decorations and beautiful flickering candlelight.

The guided tours are a chance to hear how the decorations are made and about Holkham’s history, too. Follow this with a glass of prosecco and a scrumptious mince pie in the Courtyard Café.

Alternatively, for those who prefer music, Christmas chamber music concerts will bring two evenings of entertainment to the magnificent setting of the Marble Hall.

The first concert on Saturday, December 3, features Gothic Voices with a unique programme filled with carols and songs along with festive movements by composers such as John Dunstable and Leonel Power. A small consort of four voices formed more than 20 years ago by Christopher Page, Gothic Voices is established as one of the leading vocal ensembles in Europe.

The second concert, taking place the following day, December 4, will be performed by the award-winning Navarra String Quartet which was formed at the Royal Northern College of Music in 2002 and has quickly established itself as one of the best string quartets of its generation, winning prizes around the world in Canada, Australia and Italy.

Closer to Christmas, on the evenings of December 10 and 11, Diva Opera’s The Twelve Days of Christmas is guaranteed to put the audience in the festive spirit. The show follows the fortunes of three men, all of whom are suitors of the same young lady, Frederica. In the days leading to Christmas, each suitor resolves to win her heart through the quality of the Christmas gifts he presents to her but as each learns of his rival’s gifts, he must raise the stakes and a war of gifts ensues.

With a feast of popular arias, songs and carols, opera lovers can follow this comical tale of competitive giving to a surprising and heart-warming conclusion.

Also on December 10 and 11, there will be Christmas theatre with a performance each evening of The Hound of the Baskervilles in the new events venue at Holkham, The Lady Elizabeth Wing.

Written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this famous tale dates back to 1902. Sherlock Holmes, the master solver of criminal mysteries looks into the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville, whilst strange events begin to take place in the haunting countryside.

Finally for families, as the big day approaches, children will rejoice at the arrival at Holkham Hall of Father Christmas and his band of cheeky elves, when he will be bearing gifts from December 17-20.

‘An Audience With Father Christmas’ is a chance to meet the man himself, and of course Mother Christmas too, in the Saloon. Children will delight in the tales of wonder and magic, whilst his merry band of elves entertains with music and merriment.

For more information and ticket details visit www.holkham.co.uk