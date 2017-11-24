Chance to win pair of tickets to Mediaeval Baebes King’s Lynn Christmas Carol Concert

The Lynn News has teamed up with The Mediaeval Baebes to give you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets for their Christmas Carol Concert in Lynn.

Taking place in St Nicholas’ Chapel on Sunday, December 10, what better way to start your festive celebrations than a remarkable evening of music, dance and theatre?

Escorting you through a musical journey inspired by a time where poetry and music conspired to invoke sensory pleasure, the Mediaeval Baebes will be performing Christmas carol classics from their top-10 album Of Kings & Angels, the haunting and uplifting title theme for TV’s Victoria and other contemporary and traditional songs.

Using languages and lyrics from mediaeval texts and playing both mediaeval and classical instruments, they will once again envelope this glorious chapel with its carved roof angels and dazzling stained glass in a soundscape of unique musical beauty.

The Mediaeval Baebes are currently best known for their title track for the renowned ITV series Victoria and earlier this year they were nominated for two coveted Emmy awards; the first being for an Outstanding Music Composition for a Series and the second for the Original Main Title Theme Music, which was composed by Martin Phipps.

Performing before enthusiastic audiences in the UK, United States, Canada, Asia and Europe, they have delighted in playing in venues ranging from castles and caves to nightclubs and Renaissance Fayres. In addition they have toured with Jools Holland, played at The Royal Albert Hall and Carnglaze Caverns in Cornwall, supported Michael Flatley in Hyde Park and performed at the legendary Lilith Fair in USA.

This remarkable evening of music, dance and theatre, in one of the UK’s most magnificent chapels, is the ultimate Christmas experience, so emerge your senses into a timeless treat.

