Charity ball to help QEH young patients

A Disney-themed Valentine’s Ball is being held at Knight’s Hill Barn, Lynn, on Saturday week, February 18, raising funds for the children’s A&E department at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It is being organised by Junior Sister Laura Shepherd and Lisa Taylor, a Health Care Assistant, who have launched an appeal to buy sensory toys after seeing an increase in the number of youngsters with autism and other special educational needs.

They are also hoping to buy pictures to brighten up the resuscitation bay to create a friendly and less frightening environment for youngsters.

There are now just 30 tickets left for this black tie event which also includes a three-course meal along with a raffle; music and entertainment will be on offer during the ball in the Knight’s Hill Barn, which has been offered for free.

Mrs Taylor said: “We are seeing more children with special educational needs and autism coming into the department. Coming to hospital can be a frightening experience for any child, especially if they are in a lot of pain, but for youngsters with special educational needs, the experience can be even worse.

“Sensory equipment helps to relax anxious children ahead of and during the treatment, which makes the experience much easier for them. This is why it is so important that we make the charity ball as successful as possible for the benefit of our young patients.”

Tickets to the ball cost £55 or a table of 10 can be booked for £500; to book contact the QEH fundraising office on 01553 613 373 or Lisa on 078259 17308 or Laura on 07747 456610. There is also a Facebook page open for public viewing or booking.

The team are also selling raffle tickets, which cost £2 each, and prizes include gym membership, a hamper, a bird of prey experience day, holiday vouchers, and a signed Norwich City Football.