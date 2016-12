Christmas Express is the title for an evening of festive songs with the Karen Manning singers at Lynn Town Hall next Thursday, December 15, at 7pm.

The youngsters, aged from six to 18, will be singing your favourite Christmas melodies from Polar Express to Walking in the Air.

Tickets are £8, under 12s free, and to book call Karen on 07901 767946 or visit www.karenmanningsinging.com