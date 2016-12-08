Christmas party gig with Chest of Pogs

Battle of the Bands 2016 finalists Chest of Pogs have extended an invitation to music fans to their inaugural Christmas party. It’s taking place on Saturday, December 17, at Lynn Workers Club when the Pogs, along with Aria’s Echo, The Stereotypes and The Buccaneers will play assorted genres of music for one and all.

Jon Seymour writes: “The event has been sponsored by Swish To Go, makers of brushless tooth cleaning products, and proceeds from the event are being donated to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity that supports the bereaved families of fallen members of the Armed Services.

Arias Echo

“Thomas Watson, Chest of Pogs’ outspoken frontman initially pitched the idea, and it went from there, and depending on the success of this year’s event, the plan is to host one annually, but making this one a success is the prime focus right now.

“Tickets are priced at £5 each, and can be purchased on the night, or in advance via the Chest of Pogs Facebook page.

“Please do come along, it promises to be a night of fun, and all for a good cause. See you there.”