Christmas tree centrepiece at True’s Yard exhibition

A commemorative Christmas tree, where visitors can add their memories and messages to loved ones, is the centrepiece of the Christmas in the North End exhibition at True’s Yard Museum in Lynn.

Tea lights for the glass globes can also be bought to light a candle in remembrance of relatives.

This clever "Then and Now photograph of Pilot Street in Lynn was put together by a True's Yard Museum volunteer

There are also archive pictures from Christmases’ past, memories from the sound archive, fun facts decorated by museum volunteers and objects.

Lindsey Bavin, the museum manager, said: “Although Christmas Day would have been very different for the fisherfolk to our modern standards, the fundamental element of family and tradition remains.

“Presents, if there were any, would be practical. While today children may dream of toys and sweets in their stocking, a new pair of boots would be the greatest gift as many North End children had to walk barefoot in the snow to school.”

The exhibition at the North Street museum opened on Friday and will run until midday on Friday, December 23.

True’s Yard Museum and the detailed knowledge of the North End fishing community owes much to Pat Midgley, who was awarded the MBE for her work.

She had a particular interest in the history of knitting, recording and making the patterns of fishermen’s Guernseys (or ganseys) and a photograph of Pat, holding a Guernsey which was presented to Prince Charles, can be seen on the museum’s Christmas tree.

An attraction on Saturday will be a Historical Christmas Craft Fair from 11am-2pm with demonstrations on how to make Tudor boughs and pomanders, Georgian decoupage, Victorian shellcraft – and right up to date with fun decorative snowmen biscuits! It’s free to attend and some items will be available for purchase.

The True’s Yard Christmas Quiz is on Thursday, December 22, at 11am. Entry is £4 per person which includes a hot drink and tasty homemade treats.

For further details on events at the museum call 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk