Cinema live screenings for RSC’s The Tempest

On a distant island a man waits. Robbed of his position, power and wealth, his enemies have left him in isolation. But this is no ordinary man, and this no ordinary island. Prospero is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will.

When a sail appears on the horizon, Prospero reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him.

Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

Welcome to The Tempest, which opened in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon last November – and next Wednesday it is being screened live to cinemas nationwide and in selected countries.

The Tempest is directed by the Royal Shakespeare Company’s artistic director, Gregory Doran, and Prospero is played by Simon Russell Beale.

Beale (whose credits include King Lear and Richard III for the RSC) returns to the company after 20 years to play Prospero.

Live from Stratford-upon-Avon, this screening offers audiences a unique chance to see this ground-breaking adaptation of Shakespeare’s magical play, in a unique partnership with Intel using today’s most advanced digital technology.

Cameras are placed around the RSC’s thrust stage auditorium, offering an unforgettable and intimate experience making cinema audiences feel right in the heart of the action.

Locally, The Tempest is being screened at the Majestic in Lynn and at Westacre Theatre, both from 7pm on Wednesday.

Unusually for Shakespeare, the plot of The Tempest is thought to be original. It is believed he was inspired by the tide of exploration occurring at the time in the early 17th century, in particular accounts of the shipwreck of a colonising vessel, the Sea Venture, off the coast of Bermuda in the summer of 1609.