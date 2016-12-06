Competition corner: Win gift vouchers for The Light Cinema

If you are looking for the perfect present for that hard-to-buy-for person, why not give the gift of movies? The Light Cinema in Wisbech has just launched new gift cards – and to mark the event we have two £20 gift cards up for grabs in today’s competition.

The electronic cards can be loaded with amounts from £5 up to £150 and the money can be spent on anything in the cinema, from movie tickets and popcorn to cocktails in the bar.

The Light at Wisbech

The cards can also be used at any Light Cinema – and the newest cinema to open in this area is in Thetford. The boutique cinema boasts three cosy screens and a lovely big bar selling everything from whisky to waffles.

Christmas is always a busy time at the cinema and this year is no exception. The festive release is Rogue One, the newest movie in the Star Wars franchise. Rogue One fills in the story gap between episodes III and IV and promises lots of action, plus the return of our favourite Star Wars villain, Darth Vader.

Jyn Erso, a Rebellion soldier and criminal, is about to experience her biggest challenge yet when Mon Mothma sets her out on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star. With help from the Rebels, a master swordsman, and non-allied forces, Jyn will be in for something bigger than she thinks.

Tickets are on sale now for Rogue One, which is released on Thursday, December 15. There is also a midnight screening at Wisbech that is selling out fast, so book your tickets now.

For your chance to win one of two £20 gift cards just answer the following question: What is the name of the new Star Wars movie?

Put your answer on a postcard or the back of a stuck-down envelope and send to: Light Cinema competition, Newsdesk, Lynn News, Limes House, Purfleet Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HL. You can also email your entry to chris.hornby@jpress.co.uk and please type Light Cinema competition in the subject box. The closing date for entries is next Monday, December 12.