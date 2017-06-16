Concert pianist to play King’s Lynn

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of its 2016-2107 season presents two mighty works which are both referred to as “cinematic” – Rachmaninov’s gorgeous Piano Concerto No.2 and Shostakovich’s titanic 11th Symphony.

On Sunday, June 25, at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange Viv McLean is the soloist in the Rachmaninov – a work which brought the composer great success at its premiere in 1901 but, to many people, it will always be best known in its guise as soundtrack to David Lean’s 1945 film Brief Encounter.

Viv McLean has performed with the NSO before and they are delighted to welcome him back.

He won first prize at the 2002 Maria Canals International Piano Competition in Barcelona and has performed in all the major venues in the UK, as well as throughout Europe, Japan, Australia and the USA.

Viv has performed concertos with orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, LPO, English Chamber Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, National Musicians Symphony Orchestra, Sinfonia Viva and the Scottish Concert Orchestra under the baton of such conductors as Wayne Marshall, Christopher Warren-Green, Owain Arwell Hughes, Carl Davis and Marvin Hamlisch.

He has recorded regularly for BBC Radio 3 and for radio in Germany, France, Australia, Norway and Poland.

Le Monde (Paris) said in a review of a concert: “Viv McLean revealed extraordinary originality, superb simplicity, and muscles of steel hidden by fingers of velvet.

“He plays with the genius one finds in those who know how to forget themselves, naturally placing themselves at the right point to meet the music, this mystery of the moment.”

Shostakovich’s 11th Symphony has been described as “a film score without a film” as it depicts the events of another brief encounter, a much darker one, which took place on January 22, 1905, in St Petersburg when unarmed protesters were fired on and massacred by members of the Imperial Guard.

As with so many of this composer’s major works, it is many-layered and holds coded references to more contemporary events. It is full of highly-charged passages for all sections of the orchestra – ominous timpani motifs, calls from the brass, snare drum gunfire and fugal and full orchestra intensity that creates an overwhelming sound that will fill the Corn Exchange for an incredible experience for player and listener alike.

The orchestra has just announced its 2017-2018 season so make a mental note of some of the fantastic works coming to the stage – including Stookey’s the Composer is Dead, Hollywood Film Favourites, Debussy’s stunning L’Apres Midi d’un Faune, Mozart’s famous Clarinet concerto, Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony and Strauss Ein Heldenlaben.

For full details of the orchestra visit their website www.nso-uk.co.uk and if you want to be first to buy tickets for any concerts you can join their Friends Scheme.

The concert on June 25 starts at 3.30pm and the orchestra is offering free tickets for concert goers under 18. Call the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk