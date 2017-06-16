Concerts prove popular in Snettisham

The 2017 series of fundraising concerts, recitals and events at St Mary’s Church, Snettisham, has proved to be very popular and two further recitals in the coming weeks will see three highly-gifted professionals visit.

On Saturday, a brilliant young harpist, Henriette Poos, will thrill with the intriguing and wide-ranging sounds of a classical harp.

Henriette was an East Anglian young musician of the year and spends her time between Cambridge and Berlin.

Having set out on the path to a musical career at the specialist Musikgymnasium Berlin and the Hochschule für Musik ‘Hanns Eisler’ in Berlin, since 2012 Henriette has been continuing her studies with Professor Ieuan Jones of the Royal College of Music in London and at Cambridge University, where she won all three Instrumental Scholarships as well as a University Choral Scholarship.

Dr Martin Ennis, Director of Music at Girton College, said: “Henriette’s playing is unusually stylish: she has great musicality and produces performances of great expressivity.

“What is more, all this is backed up by considerable technical abilities. . . her playing communicates directly – and very persuasively – with audiences.”

The lunch time recital starts at noon and tickets are available on the door, priced £5, including a simple lunch.

This recital will undoubtedly be another memorable concert in this year’s exciting series of concerts and recitals. Not to be missed!

It is part of the ongoing funding to the 14th century church regarded by many as the cathedral of West Norfolk and which Sir Nikolaus Pevsner called “the most exciting 14th century decorated Gothic church in Norfolk”.

Contact mmrabramovich@gmail.com or 07989 177079 for more details.