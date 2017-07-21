Craft fair at Hunstanton Town Hall

Craft fairs are always a source of inspiration for presents with a difference.

The Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts Craft Fairs are on again at Hunstanton Town Hall tomorrow, from 10am-4pm.

Here you can find good quality hand-made goods, including patchwork cushions and quilts, very cute felted animals and beautiful framed photographs of the area for a fraction of the cost to be found in larger outlets.

All the goods are handmade by local craftspersons, so you would be supporting local cottage industry in the area, too.

Entry is free to the public and delicious home-made refreshments will be on sale.

After Saturday, the next dates are August 26 and September 16 and 23.

Anyone who is interested in booking a stall should contact Lorraine @thebeadqueen.co.uk for more information.