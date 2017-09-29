DADS baking up a real laugh

The Bakewell Bake Off – a new comedy musical, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival – is to be performed by Downham Amateur Dramatics Society (DADS).

It centres around the village of Bakewell where the locals are staging the 200th anniversary of their annual baking competition.

The 11 competitors, including a nun, the village doctor and a German transvestite, battle it out through round one with their showstopper creations, aided by the popular host Victoria Sponge, before the trio of judges pick those to go through to round two, where the battle to name the official recipe of Bakewell heats up.

Will it be the traditional Almond Topped Tart, the Iced Top Cherry Bakewell or the hearty Bakewell Pudding? Each show will see the world famous Professor Leslie Kugelhupf pick the winner – so the cast are on the edge to the very end!

The musical is a truly immersive experience with everything taking place in the not-so-quiet village of Bakewell!

If you enjoy the fast paced, innuendo filled, popular TV programme, The Great British Bake Off, then this really is the musical for you!

Director Robert Hornett says: “The Bakewell Bake Off really is the funniest new musical around with laughter inspired through family friendly innuendo and comedic songs, keeping the whole family entertained from start to finish.

“The show is like a really uplifting pudding; warm, hearty and will keep you feeling great all the way home!”

The musical is staged from October 18-21 in Downham Market Town Hall at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Tickets are £8 via LEWKS in Downham Market or available on the website www.dadsdrama.org.uk