DADS to stage cult show Little Shop of Horrors

Members of Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) are preparing for the group’s biggest show to date, and its first major musical, with Little Shop of Horrors.

This hilarious horror-comedy rock musical, by composer Alan Menken and writer Howard Ashman, is a fun-packed, energetic and downright crazy show, with a massive green plant and a whole load of mad inhabitants of Downtown Skid Row in New York.

It is set around Mr Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists where his assistant Seymour Krelborn, a hapless, shy shop worker, discovers a new breed of plant-life hitherto unknown on this planet before!

Unknowingly he raises this plant which feeds on human blood and flesh. And as the plant grows, business booms, but suddenly everything starts to go horribly wrong!

As you’ve probably guessed, the musical is based on the low-budget 1960s cult film Little Shop of Horrors. The music is in the style of early 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown and includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, Little Shop of Horrors, Skid Row, Somewhere That’s Green, FEED ME! and Suddenly, Seymour.

The show’s producer, Robert Hornett, who is also playing the lead role of Seymour Krelborn, said: “The film version of this musical is hilarious and has such a great cult following I couldn’t help but suggest it to the society.

“This is a really ambitious show for us but we have gained so much local support and lots of new and extremely talented members from nearby societies. Everything is coming together brilliantly.

“We have really thrown everything at this to make it a fantastic show, so don’t miss out! And the best bit is that we get to act against a giant green plant, it’s already great fun in rehearsals so I can’t wait until we get on the stage!”

Little Shop of Horrors has a five-show run, at Downham Town Hall, on Friday-Sunday, October 21-23. Tickets are £10 and can be booked online at www.dadsdrama.org.uk or through their box office at Lewks in Wales Court, Downham, 01366 383762.

You can also ‘like’ DADS on Facebook for regular updates on the show over the next few weeks.