Dame Kitty needs your help at seaside festive show

Kitty, Kitty, Kitty, is back for another fairy-tale spectacular, and if you didn’t shout Oi, Oi, Oi then you haven’t been to the popular Hunstanton Pantomime held every year at the Town Hall.

Princess and the Pea, written and directed by John Giller, opens on Tuesday, December 27, for a run of seven performances over four days.

It’s not every day you get to help the outrageous Dame Kitty Litter on her adventures in pantoland, and as always this year’s show is an original pantomime based on a traditional story. And oh what a story they have for you.

Join Floral and Hardy Planter the Royal Gardeners as they tell the story of Ruby, the Royal Princess who has been stolen by the terrible Princess Hunter and taken to a cave high in the mountains where the evil Dragon Keeper lives with her fire breathing pet.

The King and Queen need your help to rescue their daughter in this exciting and family-friendly panto adventure of good versus evil.

With lots of audience participation, this new spin on a familiar tale sees Dame Kitty Litter and her son Billy try everything they can to track her down and return her to safety.

Can the bravery of the Knights of the Square Table help or will Prince Jasper the Dragon Slayer and his aide Davenport get there first to find out that Princess Ruby is not the only missing princess?

This year’s show is a real treat for all the senses, with the creative and award-winning writing and directing skills of John Giller who incorporates some great toe-tapping and sing-a-long songs, flamboyant new costumes and amazing special effects.

There are performances at 2pm and 7pm on Tuesday 27th, Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th, with the final show on Friday 30th at 2pm only.

Tickets are adults £8.50, child £6.50 (with a free goody bag) or family ticket (two adults two children) £26 available from Cherry Tree Chocolates (Hunstanton High Street) or Hunstanton Tourist Information Centre 01485 532610.You can also visit www.hunstantonpantomime.com