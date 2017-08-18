David Young concert at Hunstanton

Join David Young at St. Edmund’s Church, Hunstanton, tomorrow (Saturday), at 7pm for a relaxing evening of music performed on tenor saxophone, clarinet and electronic wind instrument.

Tickets, including refreshments, cost £5 and are available at the door.

David began playing the clarinet when he was 14 years old. Employed as a broadcast engineer by the British Forces Broadcasting Service, he worked in Cyprus, Malta, Hong Kong, Germany and The Falklands Islands, gaining experience as an amateur musician.

Since then, he has worked for Carnival Cruises, playing baritone saxophone in a ten-piece showband, sailing in the Caribbean.

Prior to that, he joined an RAF voluntary band’s woodwind ensemble and toured in Malta, Norway, Salzburg and South Germany.

He is now a regular player on the Princess Theatre terrace bar, on the Spinney and bandstand in Hunstanton. A full member of the Musicians’ Union, David creates a relaxing mood and refreshing sound contrast with a change of instrument – saxophone, clarinet and recently introduced electronic wind instrument, the EW15000.

Further information is at www.solosaxclarinet.com