December deadline for Norfolk Open Studios artists

Applications are now open to take part in one of the most successful Open Studios schemes in the country.

Hundreds of artists across the region take part in Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios each year, inviting the public into their private studios to reveal where and how they work.

The event attracts thousands of visitors and this year an estimated 28,000 people visited studios across the county. Artists have the opportunity to promote their work and meet their audience, and visitors see artwork as it happens.

This year, 455 artists participated in the scheme across 255 venues – along with 16 Norfolk schools. And artists came together to create 19 Art Trails in various areas across Norfolk, allowing the visitor to enjoy a number of studios all in one day. Art demonstrations, private views, workshops and talks also make up this well-loved event.

Well established artists as well as artists showing their work for the first time take part and for many it’s not just about making artwork sales. Artists comment that it helps them to feel part of their local artist community, they value visitor feedback and the scheme helps raise the profile of Norfolk artists.

Breckland-based artist Emma Wells, who took part in the scheme for the first time this year, said she was ‘very pleased to have taken part in this event, it has been a great launch pad for my new business’.

Norwich-based company Wex Photographic will be supporting the scheme again in 2017. Events manager Emma van Deventer said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios once more this year, reflecting our long-term commitment to supporting local arts programmes.

“The ethos of Open Studios is very much in line with our own values as a photographic company and we look forward to helping celebrate and promote artistic talent in Norfolk.”

Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios 2017 will take place between May 27 and June 11.

Artists wanting to take part can apply online at nnopenstudios.org.uk.

The cost for inclusion in the scheme is £100 for individual artists and £280 for groups of artists, and includes a listing in the Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios brochure with a print run of 35,000.

Artists will also receive a listing on the Norfolk & Norwich Open Studios website, as well as posters and postcards to publicise their involvement.

They will have the opportunity to take part in the high profile Central Taster Exhibition at The Forum in Norwich in April 2017, one of the largest annual art exhibitions held at the venue.

The deadline for 2017 applications is Friday, December 9.

For more information visit www.nnopenstudios.org.uk, email nnopenstudios@nnfestival.org.uk or call Ros Dixon on 01603 877762.