‘Deloris’ wanted for Fakenham musical Sister Act

The search is still on for a key role in Sister Act The Musical, which is being staged at Fakenham in July.

This is the 50th anniversary production by Fadlos, the award-winning Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society.

Roy Ferris, of Fadlos, writes: “On Sunday we held open auditions for show, but despite having a huge turn out and spending several hours auditioning we did not find the right person to play Deloris, the lead role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the film of the same name.

“Next Monday, January 23, at 7.30pm at Fakenham Community Centre, Fadlos are having call backs for some of the potentials from Sunday but are also holding it as another open audition for anyone who may wish to come and audition for this iconic role.

“The role is hugely demanding with massive songs and dancing. Preferred playing age is mid 20s to 40, a belter of a singing voice and the ability to dance would go in your favour.

“The audition song is Fabulous Baby and we are just asking people to come in and not just sing but perform the song to the best of their ability. The successful candidate will be join our cast of 51 others to put on what will promise to be one of the best shows Fakenham has ever seen.”

For further information contact Fadlos at info@fadlos.co.uk or through the Facebook page.