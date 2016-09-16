Dersingham talk on the success of the Thursford Collection

A talk will be given by John Cushing, managing director of the Thursford Collection, at a special evening being arranged at St Nicholas Church Hall, Dersingham, next Friday, September 23.

He will reflect on the early history of this world-famous accumulation of steam engines and organs.

The collection is a museum dedicated to steam traction engines and fairground organs, which evolved from the hobby of John’s father, George Cushing.

These days, the museum attracts thousands of visitors annually, many of whom come to see the Christmas spectacular show, staged in the museum’s main hall. Lots of dancing, song and music from bands and, of course, the museum’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Mr Cushing will go on to explain how he went on to develop attractions such as the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, the largest show of its kind in the country.

Set in the surroundings of mechanical organs and fairground carousels, a cast of 130 singers, dancers and musicians put on an extraordinary show which attracts visitors from far and wide.

This event is part of fundraising for the Dersingham Village Centre, which is at the final approval stage for its Lottery bid. Canapés and wine are served at 7.30pm, before John Cushing is introduced for his informative talk.

Coffee and cake will round off the evening; there’ll be piano music before and after the talk and seating will be arranged in cabaret style.

Tickets cost £15 and need to be ordered in advance from Dersingham Post Office, or online via tickets@dersinghamvillagecentre.org.uk. The website – www.dersinghamvillagecentre.org.uk – gives more details of this and other events.