Discover the world of sci-fi on screen at Cinema Club

Modern fairy tales, Russian propaganda, Shakespearian robots, Cold War fears of alien invasion, feminist mothers in outer space... there’s much more to science fiction than meets the eye. Did you know that the first science fiction film was made in 1902? Did you know that the famous rocket launch countdown originated from a 1929 German film?

You can discover the fantastic world of science fiction on screen on Saturday, November 26, from 10am-4.30pm at the Friends’ Meeting House in Bridge Street where the Lynn Community Cinema Club will be running a day school,From the Dawn of Time to Stardate 2016.

The day only costs £20 and includes tea, coffee and biscuits. Participants are asked to take a small contribution to a shared lunch.

There’ll be clips from the early days of film, rich pickings from the heyday of the sci-fi B movie and the rise of the sci-fi epic, right up to the present day with Scarlett Johansson’s extraordinary performance in Under the Skin and the endearingly quirky Co-dependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same.

The tutor, Sue Burge, said: “These days are always great fun – there’ll be a chance to discuss the clips and a wealth of information about the development of this popular genre. You don’t need any experience to participate but you might want to increase your DVD collection after the course!”

If you are interested in this event you can book your place by emailing communitycinemaclub@googlemail.com but places are limited so you should book early.