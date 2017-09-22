Docking pupils hare-ing around for hidden stones

Docking Primary and Nursery School pupils will be hare-ing around the village over the course of the next two weeks searching out more than one hundred cleverly hidden stones.

But these are no ordinary stones, for pupils and staff scoured the village to find them and then painted them with pictures of hares, an animal frequently seen in the fields around the village.

“They absolutely loved doing it - both finding the rocks and painting them,” said teacher Ruth Chell.

“They are giving them a hare-do”, added rector, the Rev Peter Cook.

Once hidden the children will then attempt to find as many ‘stone-hares’ as they can. Once discovered they must take a photograph to verify their find and then return the stone to its hiding place. The searcher who locates the most hares will win a prize.

It’s part of one of the competitions at the village’s annual Hare Fair in the church and grounds of the village’s St Mary’s parish church this Sunday (Sept 23).

“The fair is bigger than it has been in previous years,” said Rev Cook. “We’ve got more stalls, more crafts people, more artists. It’ll be a fun day out.”

l Pupils showing off some their hare-painted stones. From left: Ava Sibbons (aged 6), Reggie Williams (5), Jack Messiah (5) and Bobby Williams (6). Photo: MLNF Dohs0003