Dog owners come to the rescue for Legally Blonde - The Musical

Pet-loving Lynn News readers quickly came to the rescue when King’s Lynn Players put out an appeal for a Chihuahua for their latest production, Legally Blonde – the Musical.

After a hectic but fun audition to see how the dogs reacted to the actors, whether they were happy to be parted from their owners and also if they could sit in a handbag, it was decided to use not one but four dogs.

Matthew Kelly

In our picture, Nelson (bottom left) and Bailey (top right) will share the role of Bruiser Woods while Bernie and Bentley will share the role of Rufus.

The show director, Sharon Fox, said: “We were keen to get some dogs with real personality and we’ve managed to find four dogs that were born for the stage.

“Bryony Ding, who is playing lead character Elle Woods, really enjoyed the auditions and can’t wait to start rehearsing with them.”

Tickets are now on sale for this musical extravaganza which will be staged at Lynn Arts Centre from Wednesday to Saturday, November 16-19, nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The show centres on Elle Woods, a girl who loves to be pampered and shop ’til she drops. But don’t let that seemingly “dumb blonde” appearance fool you. This sorority sister is smarter than she seems and doesn’t take no for an answer!

When her boyfriend Warner dumps her for someone more serious, she vows to ditch the credit card and pick up her books to study.

Ready to revamp her image, Elle goes where no Delta Nu sorority girl has gone before – Harvard Law School.

Based on the hit Hollywood film, Legally Blonde takes the audience from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Harvard’s blondest new student. Featuring the hit songs ‘Omigod you Guys’, ‘Bend and Snap’, ‘Whipped into Shape’ and ‘Legally Blonde’, it’s a show that took Broadway and the West End by storm.

Following the success of 2014’s Whistle Down the Wind and last year’s Addams Family – the Musical, you can join the award-winning King’s Lynn Players at the Guildhall of St George next month.

Tickets are £14.50 and £13.50 for concessions and are available at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or the box office on 01553 764864.

King’s Lynn Players have also had a message of good luck from stage and television star Matthew Kelly ahead of their production of Legally Blonde – the Musical.

Kelly was appearing in Pride and Prejudice at the Theatre Royal in Norwich when he took time out to meet the Players, including Anthony Maley, who is playing the character that Matthew Kelly has played in the professional production of the show.

Anthony said: “It was great to meet Matthew, an award-winning actor and TV legend. The fact he took time out of his busy performing schedule and was so charming was wonderful. He even hand wrote a good luck message for the cast.”

The Stars in Their Eyes host wrote: “To the cast of Legally Blonde, Hope you have as good a time as I did! Wishing you all the best, Break a Leg! Love, Matthew”.