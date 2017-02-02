Downham drama group start search for ‘Bouncers’ actors

Following the success of Downham Amateur Dramatic Society’s (DADS) pantomime in January, their next offering is their spring comedy Bouncers – and they are looking for budding actors to be in the cast.

Bouncers is John Godber’s most popular play and is set in and around a northern nightclub called Mr Cinders. It shows a night on the tiles from the point of view of four men on the door.

It is a funny, energetic piece of highly theatrical storytelling where the men play themselves and then change into every character they happen to meet on a night at work at the nightclub.

It is a hilarious show with a minimal set and scenery where the four bouncers keep the audience enthralled through brilliant comic acting and timing.

They will play every part in the story between them, from the bouncers themselves, a group of lads on the pull, some lovely ladies having their hair done ready for a night up town, to Sexy Suzy who offers men an enjoyable night for a small fee!

DADS are looking to cast four adult male parts, ages 18-60. The ability to do various accents (Liverpudlian, Essex, Cockney) is desirable but not required.

The play will be staged at Downham Town Hall, opening on Friday, May 5, at 7.30pm and continuing on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at the same time.

Open readings will be held on Monday,February 6, for everyone to go along and read various parts in the script and to prepare for auditions which will be held next Friday, February 10.

DADS say: “Everyone is welcome, whether you have done anything on stage before or not. We are also always looking for people to help backstage or front-of -house if you don’t fancy being on stage.”

For more details on the society or the play you can visit their website www.dadsdrama.org.uk or like their Facebook page www.facebook.com/DADSdrama.