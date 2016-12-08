Downham festive concert to help cancer charity

A charity Christmas concert is to be given by the Downham community choir, Singers Inspired, on Saturday week, December 17.

The venue is Downham Methodist Church, starting at 7pm, and the choir will be performing in aid of Norfolk’s cancer charity, Big C.

Singers Inspired is one of 35 choirs around the county holding a series of fundraising concerts for Big C, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, continuing to support local cancer sufferers and their families.

The large community choir has a broad repertoire of beautiful songs sung in four-part harmony under the dynamic guidance of musical director Natalie O’Sullivan.

The concert will include a range of pieces from Mozart to Bob Marley, from a Spanish lullaby to arrangements of traditional carols.

Tickets at £5 (£2 for children) to include refreshments in the interval can be purchased on the door or in advance from Lewks in Wales Court, Downham.

Further enquiries on the event should be made via email to singersinsp@gmail.com