Downham’s new twist to classic pantomime

Pantomime season is still with us and Downham Amateur Dramatic Society (DADS) are giving a new twist to the traditional story of Dick Whittington.

It is being staged with four performances at the town hall, opening next Friday.

This hilarious offering for their 2017 production is set in the glorious 1980s and with a real blast from the past, but with all the classic hilarity you come to expect from a traditional pantomime!

With brilliant and not very well hidden quotes and references hidden all the way through and with some fantastically funny musical numbers from the decade, the show is a laugh from start to finish.

There is cast of crazy characters from the wonderful Fairy Bow Bells, who has a small obsession with Madonna, to the evil, sly King Rat and his cronies Ratchet and Scratchet, who are hell bent on stopping Mr Fitzwaterman in his business endeavours!

His latest scheme is to launch a new invention, the mobile phone, to the western world and is on his way to Japan to meet the creator.

He recruits Dick and his cat Tommy to help him get rid of the pesky rats in his kitchen, the realm of his cook, Delia Dumplings.

Delia, born just down the road in Norwich came to London to seek fame and fortune as a singer, but let’s just say, things didn’t turn out quite right and now she has fallen back to cooking to make a living!

But watch out boys she is on the prowl for a rich man to help her get away from it all!

Robert Hornett who plays the dame Delia Dumplings, says: “The show has been a real laugh to rehearse and has some brilliant references, which help to make this a hilarious parody of the 80s.

“We have made sure we have all the quotes and jokes, which you will get if you were around at the time.

“But it’s also genuinely really funny for all the younger members of the audience, too.

“It will be great to see you there, oh, and make sure you bring some handsome men along with you, I’m sure there are some rich dads out there!”

Dick Whittington opens at 7.30pm on Friday, continues on Saturday 14th at 2.30 and 7.30pm, with the final performance at 2.30pm on Sunday 15th.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £4.50 for children and £20 for a family ticket, available from Lewks in Wales Court, Downham Market (01366 383762) or from www.dadsdrama.org.uk