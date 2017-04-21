Early bird tickets for Holkham Country Fair

Tickets are now available for the biennial weekend Holkhamn Country Fair, with money-saving discounts for advanced tickets now available until midnight on May 1.

The popular event will be taking place on July 22 and 23, set in the surroundings of Holkham Estate.

This year’s fair boasts an already impressive Grand Ring line up with two major firsts for the weekend’s centre stage:

First of all there is Dzhigitovka! – The Way of the Cossack Warrior – The legendary warriors on horseback, masters of the Shashka sword, throwing knifes, pistol, archery, lance and gymnastic skills.

And there is also the Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team, the Red Arrows (Sunday only).

Sarah Green, organiser, said: “This year’s Country Fair is already looking to be our best yet with an array of countryside attractions, stands and non-stop entertainment over the two days.

“We are delighted to be welcoming not only large scale demonstrations but also a wide range of businesses to showcase their products to our visitors.”

Further highlights include a unique opportunity to see the iconic World War II Spitfire, Hurricane and Dakota with a RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight display, Gamegoer Gundog Display with Graham Watkins, CJ’s Birds of Prey and the Band of The Parachute Regiment with the traditional Children’s March Past.

Started 30 years ago by the late 7th Earl of Leicester Edward Coke, to educate children of all ages about the countryside, the Country Fair prides itself on retaining this core focus and permits children (14 and under) free admission to the event.

Sarah Green said: “We want visitors of all ages and locations to visit this year’s action-packed Country Fair as there is so much to see and do.

From the ever-growing Grand Ring line up, endless shopping, competitions and demonstrations there really is something for everyone. Even your four-legged friends are invited!”

Advanced tickets are available now at an early bird rate of £14.40 per adult, per day (normally £18) or two-day ticket £20.80 (normally £26). Advanced camping tickets are also available at an early bird rate starting from £96.60 (normally £107) for two-nights camping plus admission for two people.

For more information or to book tickets visit: http://www.holkhamcountryfair.co.uk