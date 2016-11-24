Eight studios open at Dersingham art trail

Members of Dersingham’s thriving art community are putting the final touches to their sixth Christmas event being held this weekend.

The Dersingham Art Trail has grown to include twelve members and there will be eight studios open from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

You can see the work of Jill Illett (paintings, in her new studio); Liz Stockley and Carole Brookfield (paintings); Stephen Martyn (paintings); Marty Griffin and Lois Williams (paintings) and Trudi Griffin (cards); Val Anckorn (paintings and candles); Mike Smith (paintings); June Mullarkey (pottery) and Ben Mullarkey (paintings); and Jo Halpin Jones (photography and digital restoration).

Entry is free and visitors will receive a warm welcome, the chance to browse and meet the artists, to see new work and some old favourites.

It is also an opportunity to buy original work, prints and delightful greetings cards.

If you have old photographs that need restoring, take them along to Jo Halpin Jones’ studio.

Maps of the studio locations can be obtained from Dersingham Pottery at 46 Chapel Road or from www.DersinghamArtTrail.org, where there are also details of all the artists.