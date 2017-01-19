Elly Griffiths visit to King’s Lynn Library

Popular author Elly Griffiths will be at Lynn Library next month to mark the launch of her latest Dr Ruth Galloway novel, The Chalk Pit, which is set in Norfolk.

The date of her visit is Thursday, February 23, when you can go along to the library where Elly will be hosting a coffee morning from 11am-12 and listen to her talking about the new novel.

There will also be the chance to ask Elly questions about this and any of her other novels. The actual publication date for The Chalk Pit is February 25, so officials at the library admit “we are very lucky to have her here”.

Booking is essential for this event and tickets are £5, payable in advance at the library or call on 01553 772568. You can also message on www.facebook.com/lynnlibraries.

Elly’s first novel was The Italian Quarter in 1998 and three other books followed about Italy, families and identity.

But it was during a family holiday in Norfolk, and walking across Titchwell Marsh, that the plot for the first Dr Ruth Galloway novel, The Crossing Place, took shape.

Elly’s real name is Domenica de Rosa and she has written four books under that name, all based in Italy.