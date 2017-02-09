Ex-Forces band returns for King’s Lynn charity concert

A charity concert in aid of Help for Heroes will be held by the East Anglian Ex-Forces Big Band at King’s Lynn Academy. The band is taking to the stage at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 18, for this annual concert, having raised £25,000 for the charity since 2009.

The 20-piece band was formed in 2009 by Alan Norris and Bob Airzee who were both in the Regimental Band of the 1st Bn The Royal Anglian Regiment.

Most of the band members are ex-military musicians and many continue to play professionally. They come together once a year and give their time to raise money for this worthy cause. Big band favourites from the 1940s to the present day will be included in the programme.

Tickets are £10 and can be reserved by phoning Daryle Taylor on 07840 120112, or you can buy tickets in advance from King’s Butchers in South Lynn, Moleys in Norfolk Street and from the King’s Lynn Academy; tickets will also be available on the door. There will be refreshments available and also a raffle.

The musicians are giving their time freely so all proceeds from the concert will going to Help for Heroes. The concert starts at 7.30pm and the doors open at 6.30pm.