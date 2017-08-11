Fakenham am-drammers have record-breaking run

Have your say

Amateur dramatics enthusiasts in Fakenham are celebrating the success of their 50th anniversary production.

FADLOS – Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society – staged Sister Act.

They sold over 1,200 tickets for the production, received standing ovations and are still smiling with pride.

The small society has continually worked hard to make sure that ticket prices stay affordable and the quality of their productions stays high.

Founding member Avril Temple, who starred as one of the nuns, said: “ I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate 50 years of FADLOS.

“We are more than an amateur theatre group, we are a family and a team where everyone has a part to play to make it happen.”

As part of the 50-year celebrations the group fundraised for Cancer Research UK in memory of Roy Ferris, who sadly passed away in June.

Roy was the marketing and publicity member of the society for several years, and was actively involved alongside his entire family.

FADLOS raised £750 for the cancer charity and the cheque was presented to the manager of the Fakenham Cancer Research shop, Sandy Atkins.

The next stop for the award-winning group is the 40th anniversary of a FADLOS traditional pantomime.

This year they are present ing Jack and the Beanstalk, which will be performed in December.

If you fancy joining the society in this production, here is your chance.

Children’s auditions, open to anyone aged 7-14, are on Monday, August 28, at 6pm at Fakenham Community Centre, which is followed with a read-through for anyone aged 14 and above.

The adult auditions are on Wednesday, August 30, at 7.30pm at Fakenham Community Centre.