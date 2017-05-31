Fakenham Blues Jam next Wednesday

Fakenham’s first Blues Jam is coming to town. the Gallery Bistro, in association with Active Fakenham, will be hosting a special music event on Wednesday.

This is part of the build up to Active Fakenham’s, Fakenham Music Festival on August 19.

The Blues Jam is for musicians who want to join in and people wanting to watch some free live music.

Local Fakenham musician Andy Cooper said:“The Blues Jam, organised and run by the Norfolk Blues Society (NBS), gives people the chance to perform live in front of an audience.

All are welcome! If you play any instrument or sing and want to play the blues then the jam is for you.

Our regular blues jams attract all levels, from the novice to the seasoned professional. The Norfolk Blues-Society exists to promote, preserve and advance the tradition and future of live Blues music in Norfolk.”

Richard Crook, from Active Fakenham said: “This is something new for Fakenham. I have never been to a Blues Jam but I am really looking forward to going along to watch and find out what it’s all about. If it is popular we will do it again”

The blues jam always takes the same format. If you would like to play then put your name and the instrument you play down on the list.

The first half-hour then kicks-off with a performance by the Shunters Blues Band with a guest host front-man.

For the Fakenham jam, the guest frontman is the well-respected and local guitarist & singer Tony Edwards.

Then the open jam starts! The jam organiser will call names from the list and put together a band that will jam together. That band will then play two or three numbers together before the next group of musicians are called up to perform. The sessions are Blues- based, that is, music with roots in the blues, played in whatever key, whatever tempo, whatever style the lead participating singer/instrumentalist chooses. It's a format that everyone knows, using the standard blues chord progressions which leaves space for improvisation, dynamics and those 'magic' moments that occur when the chemistry is just right. An organic melting pot of like-minded players coming together for the adventure and for fun!

Drums, keyboards and amps and PA are all provided. All you need to do is turn up with your instrument, put your name down on the list, play some blues and have fun!

The jam takes place from 8.30pm on Wednesday 7th June at the Gallery Bistro Bar, 37 Market Place Fakenham