Fakenham concert with Gerry Colvin and his band

Gerry Colvin and his band are playing at Fakenham Community Centre on Saturday from 8pm.

The concert is hosted by Fakenham Classic Music, the community not-for-profit organisation, which says: “This is quite a coup to have a nationally-known bandplaying here.

“Many of us locally have seen and heard this wonderful performer at the annual Folk on the Pier festival in Cromer.

“Don’t let the ‘folk’ label put you off – his songs appeal across the generations and varied tastes of music followers, his insightful lyrics, catchy tunes and great sense of humour and enthusiasm cannot fail to give you a memorable night out.”

Tickets at £10 are on sale now from Sweets ‘n’ Things or www.ticketsource.co.uk/fakenhamcommunitycentre