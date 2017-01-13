Fakenham group nominated for panto award

After a record-breaking and highly successful 2016, can it get better in 2017 for Fakenham & District Light Opera Society? Well Fadlos certainly hope so as this is their 50th anniversary year when they will be staging the fabulous show Sister Act the Musical in the summer.

Preparations are already in hand for this popular show, with auditions being held this Sunday.

And this comes hot on the heels of the award-winning amateur theatre group being nominated for two awards in the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) eastern area.

Peter Pan has been nominated for the best pantomime award and The Phantom of the Opera by Fadlos Kidz has been nominated for best youth production.

Attended by more than 1,200 people, Peter Pan has become the record-breaking production for the group smashing previous audience records and showing that hard work and perseverance can pay off for the group.

Fadlos treasurer and founding member Avril Temple said: “The committee works hard and tirelessly to keep ticket prices low and affordable for all. When some other amateur groups are pushing on to almost £18 a ticket, we are not prepared to expect our community to have to dig that deep for a night out.”

The society’s other successes in 2016 were the amateur premiere of Legally Blonde the Musical followed by the highly-praised Fadlos Kidz production of The Phantom of the Opera.

Looking ahead, Sister Act the Musical will be performed later than usual, in July rather than May.

The auditions, which are open to anyone aged 14 and over, are being held this Sunday from 10am at Fakenham Community Centre.

All the details for the auditions are on the website or the Facebook page – and Fadlos would love to see some of the past members return for this production and also welcome any new members.

Sue DuPont, NODA representative for the East of England, praised the production of Peter Pan, saying: “What a great time the noisy full house audience enjoyed.

“Fadlos always fill the stage with all ages and energy plus a good happy feel as the curtain rises.

“This was a true family pantomime for the district and how fortunate to have Fadlos present each year.”