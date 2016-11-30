Family craft day at King’s Lynn in honour of ‘St Nick’

A free family craft session in honour of St Nicholas’ Day is being held at True’s Yard Museum in King’s Lynn on Saturday.

The story of ‘Santa’ begins hundreds of years ago with a kind and courageous man called Nicholas. For centuries, people throughout the world celebrated his life by leaving fruits, nuts, cookies and sweets in shoes and stockings on the eve of St Nicholas’ Feast Day (December 6). In the 1930s, St Nicholas underwent a sort of makeover to become the jolly figure we now know and love as Santa Claus.

Many Christmas symbols and traditions still go back to those earlier days like stockings and even candy canes – the shape of the candy cane is meant to reflect the bishop’s crozier (shepherd’s staff) which Nicholas carried.

Around the world many people still celebrate St Nicholas’ Day – as happens at St Nicholas’ Chapel in Lynn which is named after him!

This year the chapel is joining with True’s Yard Museum to celebrate St Nicholas’ Day. Families are invited to go along to the museum for a free day of Christmas activities – make decorations, decorate gift boxes and Christmas cookies, and listen to the story of Santa Claus.

This event tomorrow is between 11am and 2pm, but note the free entry to the craft session does not include admission to True’s Yard Museum.

On Sunday, December 4, the traditional St Nicholas’ Day service will take place at St Nicholas’ Chapel. For more information on these events get in touch on 01553 774471 or email to kingslynn@thecct.org.uk