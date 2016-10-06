Family-friendly drawing workshop at Norfolk Creative Arts

A free family-friendly drawing workshop will be held at Norfolk Creative Arts, Grimston’s new arts school, on Saturday, October 15.

It is part of this month’s world-wide STEAM Powered Big Draw Festival 2016.

Kate Mason, director of The Big Draw said: “This Festival is for anyone who loves to draw, as well as those who think they can’t.

“Whether organising or participating in a Big Draw Festival event, it is an opportunity to join a global community in celebration of the universal language of drawing.”

Local artist-educator Rosy Prue, who will be leading the activity at Grimston added: “Don’t worry if you haven’t put pen to paper for a long time – no experience or special talent is required. If you can make a mark with a pencil, you can draw!

“This will be a fun, relaxed event suitable for children and adults alike, so bring the whole family.”

The free drop-in ‘Drawing Imaginarium’ on Saturday week at Norfolk Creative Arts in Grimston will be from 10am-12pm and the café at the arts school will be open during the morning to welcome visitors and participants.

Since 2000, The Big Draw (thebigdraw.org) has been promoting visual literacy and drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention. The Big Draw Festival is the world’s biggest celebration of drawing and has many patrons famous in the art world.

Every year during October thousands of enjoyable, and mainly free, drawing activities connect people of all ages with schools, galleries, museums, libraries, heritage sites, village halls, outdoor space, artists, designers, illustrators, and each other.

Last year, events took place on seven continents and involved 400,000 people. This year is expected to be even bigger and better.

The 2016 theme is The STEAM Powered Big Draw Festival, bringing together science, technology, art, engineering and maths and demonstrating how drawing can underpin and connect them all.

To find out more about the Festival and the Drawing Imaginarium visit: http://www.thebigdraw.org/event/Drawing_Imagi narium/6899

‘Paint detectives’ at St Nicholas Chapel in King’s Lynn

This October children can experience the intricate world of the ‘paint detectives’ with a free art activity at St Nicholas’ Chapel.

‘Paint detectives’ or conservationists, explore the layers of paint on old buildings and objects to reveal the colours of the past. The Chapel has weathered nearly nine centuries of changing fashions –and 17 layers of paint were found on the West Doors alone.

Using a scratch panel, children will be able to create their own colourful artwork following in the footsteps of the conservationists.

The activity is part of The Big Draw – the biggest celebration of drawing. This year’s theme is STEAM – linking Art with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

The activity is free and available between 11am and 3pm every Saturday in October. It is suitable for ages five and above; children must be accompanied by an adult.

The activity takes place at St Nicholas’ Chapel, St Ann’s Street, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1NH. No booking required. For more details call 01553 774471 or email to kingslynn@thecct.org.uk.