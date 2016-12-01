Family-friendly re-telling of A Christmas Carol at Westacre Theatre

Expect the unexpected this Christmas from Westacre Theatre with a new family-friendly re-telling of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

This clever adaptation of the classic story will surely keep young people on the edge of their seats and be thoroughly enjoyed by all ages.

Set on Christmas Eve, the most magical night of the year, it is joyfully comical one moment and eerily ghoulish the next but the theme remains of greed and grief. With Ebenezer Scrooge, one of literature’s best known characters, being granted an 11th hour redemption and a second chance to live more kindly, this is an uplifting tale.

As the determined ghosts spirit Scrooge from the present to his past and future, Dickens leads you on an enchanting journey from the miser’s dark and cheerless existence to another world of jubilant festivities and cosy firesides.

So you can celebrate with Westacre Theatre as they treat you to this much treasured, heart-warming story of goodness and justice. Join Scrooge – “Bah, humbug!” – as his frozen heart starts to melt and he ultimately embraces the true essence of seasonal cheer: “Merry Christmas and down with all humbugs.”

Priced at 5 shillings and published a week before Christmas in 1843, Dickens’ novella sold out by Christmas Eve. Just two months later it had been adapted for the stage.

A Christmas Carol has never been out of print since, has been performed on radio and television and in no less than 28 films. Its singular most significant achievement is the emotional impact it had on Victorian readers with Dickens linking feasting, family gatherings and worship within a framework of social compassion.

Westacre Theatre’s imaginative interpretations of Bob Crachit, Mrs Grubb and Fezziwig are assured to keep you amused – not to mention Jacob Marley, who has “been dead these seven years”!

There are 11 opportunities to see this production by Andy Naylor before or just after Christmas. First night is on Friday, December 16, with the final curtain on Friday, December 30; matinees are at 3pm with evening shows at 7pm; the pre-evening show suppers need to be booked in advance, too. Visit www.westacretheatre.com or call 01760 755800 for more details.