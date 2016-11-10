Fashionable way to help Dersingham fundraising

Fundraising for the new Dersingham Village Centre is in full swing with a colourful fashion parade next on the agenda.

After a successful evening hearing the story of the development of the Thursford steam engine collection and Christmas Spectacular, the latest event is the fashion parade by Allez Chic, based in Castle Rising.

This will be held at St Nicholas’ Church Hall in Dersingham on Friday, November 18, from 1-4.30pm. There will be two parades, at 2pm and 3.30pm, showing off the latest styles and giving some seasonal ideas for Christmas. Accessories such as hats, scarves, bags and jewellery will also be displayed. Bargain hunters can enjoy the end of season sale rail.

Refreshments will be available and you can try your luck with the raffle. Cost of entry is £3 in advance from Dersingham Post Office, or £4 on the door.

For further information relating to the new village centre, go to www.dersinghamvillagecentre.org.uk where you can find details of the programme of the village cinema, and other fundraising events.