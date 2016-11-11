Fen Speak returns with a poetry showcase

Fen Speak is quickly establishing itself as a real showcase for local writing talent – and it’s returning to Lynn this month. This popular open-mic event only comes to the town twice a year and is always well-attended.

You can find out for yourself at Thoresby College Great Hall, Queen Street, on Friday, November 25, and read your own poetry, prose or monologues in front of a friendly and supportive audience or just come and listen with no pressure to perform.

The whole event starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm. It’s free, but donations are always very welcome to cover costs and there’ll be the very first Fen Speak fundraising raffle with prizes ranging from poetry magazine subscriptions, poetry pamphlets and mentoring sessions to a poem written specially for the prizewinner by Mary Livingstone, the 2016 Fenland Poet Laureate.

Mary will also be the featured writer during the evening, a great opportunity to hear more from this fantastic poet.

If you would like to read at the event then email Sue Burge, the local organiser on skburge@outlook.com or give her a ring on 01553 692798 to book your slot as there are a limited number of places.

If you just want to go along and listen then there’s no need to book, just turn up and enjoy. More details can be found at www.sueburge.uk