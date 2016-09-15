Ferryfest 2016 a celebration of local talent

Reedham Ferry camping park, a small campsite tucked away in the heart of the idyllic Norfolk countryside, hosted a special festival at the weekend.

Ferryfest is a celebration of local talent, with a stipulation that all the acts on the bill hail from either Norfolk or Suffolk.

Lynn News competition winner Colin Garrod (second left) with Melissa Mitchell, James Maas and James Read at FerryFest

There was a wide range of genres playing across the weekend, such as rock, ska, country and a lot more besides. The festival itself has grown in the last six years, with this year selling out in record time.

It’s a small-scale event with a capacity of just 500 people, but that ensures the atmosphere across the weekend is one of camaraderie.

There was talk to increase the number of tickets, but it was decided that by doing so, the festival would probably lose some of its core values, and a lot of the friendly atmosphere, so the organisers decided to leave it exactly the way it is.

I would personally liken it to putting up a marquee on a village green and putting on some music, with a close knit community all watching out for each other.

Falling from Trees

There are, of course, the regulars, but people travel from all over to enjoy it, and all who attend are welcomed. There was plenty of ale on tap too, with guest real ales from the local brewery, and even a Ferry Fest cider, and none being sold at extortionate festival prices.

It’s family friendly too, and both children and dogs are allowed on site.

The quality of music across the whole weekend was simply amazing, with pretty much something for everyone to enjoy, and all of the acts hand-picked from hundreds of applicants.

The 2014 Battle of the Bands winners, Addison’s Uncle, were performing their penultimate gig before splitting up as a seven-piece band.

Morganway

It was very well organised too, and the weather held off for the most part, with just a bit of rain on Saturday.

I also bumped into our competition winner Colin Garrod who thoroughly enjoyed the whole weekend, and is already clearing his schedule to go back in 2017.

Putting it quite simply, this is one of the friendliest music festivals I’ve ever attended, and despite the laid back atmosphere it was run with all of the precision of a military operation. Great local music, a beautiful location and a warm welcome all go towards ensuring that everyone that attends walks away with a big smile on their face.

All in all my first time at Ferryfest was amazing, and I would urge anyone to go along to the 2017 event.