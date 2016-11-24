First year anniversary at Creative Arts in Grimston

Norfolk Creative Arts at Grimston is marking the first year running as an art school with an exhibition showing the work of its students.

It will be a chance for visitors to view some of the work produced by students who have attended courses during 2016 and also an opportunity to find out about courses on offer for 2017.

The exhibition will be open from Friday 2nd to Sunday 4th December, 10am-4pm daily, at Norfolk Creative Arts which is at 71 Gayton Road, Grimston, PE32 1BG

The centre is right next to the church and parking is situated towards the back of the property in the former junior school playground; the cafe will be open serving tea, coffee and mince pies.

For further information visit www.norfolkcreativearts.co.uk